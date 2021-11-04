Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,902.13 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

