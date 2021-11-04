Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Grows Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,061. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

