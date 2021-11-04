Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Stock Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.17% of Edify Acquisition worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

