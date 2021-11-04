Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after buying an additional 2,718,389 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,685 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $11,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,852,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.