Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 114,420 AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.23% of AEA-Bridges Impact as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMPX remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,718. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

