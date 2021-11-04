Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SV. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,778. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

