Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $132.82 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $132.82 million and $4.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00265283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00136603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,608,044 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

