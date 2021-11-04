Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.98. Kopin shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 74,582 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Kopin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $612.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.