Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.48. 85,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

