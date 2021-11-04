KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

KULR opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

