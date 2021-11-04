Kylin Management LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Kylin Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cornerstone Building Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

CNR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

