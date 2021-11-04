Kylin Management LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Kylin Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cornerstone Building Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.