Kylin Management LLC Takes $33.80 Million Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,020,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,796,000. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers accounts for about 3.0% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kylin Management LLC owned 0.07% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRGB opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.