L1 Capital Pty Ltd Makes New $47.60 Million Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,332,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,595,000. NexGen Energy accounts for about 9.8% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned about 1.96% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 147,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,966. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NXE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

