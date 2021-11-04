Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $13.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $700.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $654.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 630.89, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $704.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.