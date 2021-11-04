Laffer Tengler Investments Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $456.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $465.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.81 and its 200 day moving average is $412.69. The firm has a market cap of $430.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

