Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $65.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,449.32. 131,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,380.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,384.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,125.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

