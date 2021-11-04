Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 355,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 159,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LEMB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $45.54.

