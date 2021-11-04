Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $581.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $367.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

