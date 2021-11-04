Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $122.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

