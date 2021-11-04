Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,182. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

