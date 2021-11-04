Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:LCI opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.