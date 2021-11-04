Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $322.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 136.06% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.95. 958,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,652. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

