Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,689,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573,550 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America makes up approximately 2.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $71,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,905,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 196.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

