Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $50 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 600.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $49,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 26,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

