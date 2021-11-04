Laura M. Franklin Acquires 915 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 24,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,326. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,774,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

