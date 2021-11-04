Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 54,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 976,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 848,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

