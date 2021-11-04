Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE LEG opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 294,024 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

