Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $115.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.32. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

