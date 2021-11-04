Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

