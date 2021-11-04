Levolution (LEVL) Hits Market Cap of $10.24 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $27,755.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00241174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00096463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,190,474 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

