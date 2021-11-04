Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 2.3%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 696,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 788,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

