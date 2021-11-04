Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.85

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 2252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

