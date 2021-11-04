LH Capital Markets LLC Invests $39.80 Million in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,800,000. Horizon Acquisition comprises approximately 9.1% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LH Capital Markets LLC owned 5.88% of Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZAC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,272. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

HZAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Horizon Acquisition Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

