LH Capital Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. LegalZoom.com comprises about 0.9% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

