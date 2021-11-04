Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.98. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

