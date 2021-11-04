Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

