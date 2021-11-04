Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.