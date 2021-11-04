Light Street Capital Management LLC Invests $63.57 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,567,000. Guardant Health accounts for about 2.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,000. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

