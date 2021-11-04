Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.66. 1,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,460. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,346 shares of company stock worth $19,063,158. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

