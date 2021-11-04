Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. The Southern makes up 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 22,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

