Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,015 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Titan Machinery worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $685.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.