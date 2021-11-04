Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.31 Million in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ATRC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

