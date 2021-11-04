Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up 1.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.29% of Axonics worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AXNX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.