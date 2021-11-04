Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 8,015 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after buying an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James upped their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

