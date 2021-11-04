Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Insider Susan N. Janson Sells 13,368 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

