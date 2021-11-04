LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 263,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 288,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

