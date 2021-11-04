Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 237,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,384,041 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.74.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

