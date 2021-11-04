LMR Partners LLP Makes New $62,000 Investment in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and sold 30,000 shares worth $109,000. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

