LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.